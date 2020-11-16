Family appeal following fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy in Northwick Park

The devastated family of a teenager stabbed to death in Northwick Park are appealing to the public for information that may help the police in their enquiries.

Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew, 17, had dreams of studying law before being killed on November 12.

Police were called at 3.40pm on November 12 and found Jamalie with stab injuries.

The teenager was given first aid at the scene but despite the best efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at 4.31pm.

Jamalie’s distraught family said in a statement: “The whole family is deeply saddened and utterly devastated about the passing of Jamalie.

“We all knew of his ambition to study Law, and coming to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded still feels so surreal. We are pleading with the public to share any piece of information regarding this incident.”

Detectives from the Met’s murder squad are investigating.

Det Chf Insp Jane Topping, said: “I am urging anyone who witnessed the moments leading up to Jamalie’s murder, or the stabbing itself, to come forward and speak with us. A young man has lost his life in the most tragic and needless of circumstances. His, and his family’s future, has been taken from them.

“I need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time; I am certain that someone has that piece of information that will help us to trace the person responsible. Please do the right thing, and come forward.”

There have been no arrests made at this time and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 4735/12Nov.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.