Harlesden man charged with possessing explosives and drugs

PUBLISHED: 07:41 09 May 2019

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Harlesden man is to appear in court charged with explosives and drugs offences.

Richard Parry, 49, of Craven Park, has been charged with two counts of possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose, contrary to section 4(1) of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He is also charged with one count of possession of a class A drug and one count of possession of a class B drug.

He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 22.

