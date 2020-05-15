Section 60 order placed on parts of Brent due to ‘escalating violence’

A stop & search order has been placed on large swathes of Brent due to escalating violence.

This is due to increased violence in the area. The video below explains S60 and why we use it.



You may see an increased policing presence in the area over the course of the authorisation. pic.twitter.com/PEM4WOfYQp — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) May 15, 2020

A section 60 order has been put in place until 4am tomorrow morning (May 16) that covers Kenton, Queensbury, Fryent, Barnhill, Northwick Park, Preston, Sudbury, Tokyngton and Wembley Central.

The order, placed by the North West borough command unit, gives police more powers to stop and search people from 2pm today.

@MPS Brent said on twitter: “Section 60 Criminal Justice & Public Order Act – Stop & Search has been authorised by Insp Walton from 1400 15 May until 0400 16 May - this provides additional police powers to robustly police the area and reassure the community.

“This is due to increased violence in the area.”