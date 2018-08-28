Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park
A drunk driver who impersonated police to get a discounted McDonald’s meal in Wembley Park has been fined more than £1,100.
Vinod Patel was a driving a Mercedes after buying himself a discounted meal, when he reversed at speed towards some police officers in the Stadium Retail Park car park on November 25,
Officers had approached the 49-year-old to give words of advice about using his mirrors but he swore at them, flashed a police warrant card and sped off, Scotland Yard said.
The officers chased the Patel’s car and he was stopped on Bridge Road.
Patel, of Westfield Gardens, Harrow, was breathalysed and was found to be over the legal limit for alcohol whilst driving.
A McDonald’s receipt found in his car showed he had used fake Metropolitan Police ID to get a discount on his meal.
He pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer, drink driving and fraud at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.
He was disqualified for 12 months and fined £1,159.
His warrant card was seized and destroyed.