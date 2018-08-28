Search

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

PUBLISHED: 09:39 06 February 2019

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A drunk driver who impersonated police to get a discounted McDonald’s meal in Wembley Park has been fined more than £1,100.

Vinod Patel's fake police ID. Picture: Met Police

Vinod Patel was a driving a Mercedes after buying himself a discounted meal, when he reversed at speed towards some police officers in the Stadium Retail Park car park on November 25,

Officers had approached the 49-year-old to give words of advice about using his mirrors but he swore at them, flashed a police warrant card and sped off, Scotland Yard said.

The officers chased the Patel’s car and he was stopped on Bridge Road.

Patel, of Westfield Gardens, Harrow, was breathalysed and was found to be over the legal limit for alcohol whilst driving.

Vinod Patel stopped by police after reversing into officers. Picture: Met Police

A McDonald’s receipt found in his car showed he had used fake Metropolitan Police ID to get a discount on his meal.

He pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer, drink driving and fraud at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

He was disqualified for 12 months and fined £1,159.

His warrant card was seized and destroyed.

