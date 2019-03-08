Two men in hospital following double stabbing in Kilburn as stop and search stepped up

Two men are in hospital after being stabbed in Kilburn during the early hours of this morning.

A 63-year-old pensioner and 39-year-old man are both in stable conditions as police investigate whether the two attacks on the Kilburn High Road are linked.

A section 60 order has been put in place until 6am tomorrow morning in Willesden Green, Brondesbury Park, Harlesden, Stonebridge, Kilburn, Kensal Green, and Queens Park following the stabbings, Scotland Yard said.

The order gives police more powers to stop and search people.

Emergency services were called at 1.20am to reports of an assault on the Kilburn High Road and found a 63-year-old man had been stabbed in the back.

He was taken to a central London hospital where his injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening.

A short time later, police were called to reports of a second stabbing at a different location on Kilburn High Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found a 39-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the abdomen.

He too was taken to a central London hospital where his condition has been deemed as not life-threatening.

Detectives are reviewing whether the two incidents are linked.

Det Serg Mark Johnson, from North West Area’s CID, said: “At this early stage in the investigation, we are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked and there is a team of officers working around the clock who are carrying out patrols, CCTV footage enquiries and speaking to witnesses.

“I would appeal to any witnesses or any motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incidents who have not yet come forward to contact police urgently.

“Any information, no matter how small, will greatly assist us in this investigation.”

He added: “Officers are currently conducting extra reassurance patrols in the area, and anyone with any concerns can speak to officers on the street, go to a police station or call 101 or Crimestoppers.

“If you are out and about in Kilburn High Street and the surrounding area I would ask you to remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and, if you see anything suspicious, call police immediately on 999.”

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

Call North West area CID on 101 quoting CAD 386/09APR or Tweet @MetCC.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.