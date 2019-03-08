Police release image of man they wish to speak to in connection with a double stabbing in Kilburn

Man police wish to speak to in connecion with double stabbing in Kilburn. Picture: Met Police Archant

This is CCTV still of a man police wish to trace in connection with a double stabbing in Kilburn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV Still of a man police wish to speak to in connecion with double stabbing in Kilburn. Picture: Met Police CCTV Still of a man police wish to speak to in connecion with double stabbing in Kilburn. Picture: Met Police

Police are now linking the two attacks on a 63-year-old man and another 39-year-old in Kilburn High Road on April 9.

Police continue to tell people to “remain vigilant” but they have also stepped up patrols in the area, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were called at 1.20am to the junction with Victoria Road and found a 63-year-old victim suffering a stab wound to the back. He has since been discharged from hospital.

They were then called at 2.35am to reports of a second stabbing close to Cambridge Avenue.

Officers and ambulance crews found a 39-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the abdomen.

He remains in hospital but his condition has been deemed as not life-threatening, police said.

Det Serg Mark Johnson said: “Following a thorough investigation, including analysis of CCTV, we are confident that the same person is responsible for both of the attacks that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 April.

“We have released images of a man we want to trace and speak to - do you recognise him? If so, please get in contact with police immediately.

“Since these two incidents, we have increased our presence in and around the Kilburn High Road area and, at this time, we are not aware of any further, linked offences.

“However, we need to identify and apprehend the person responsible for these attacks so I would ask anyone who has information that could assist this investigation, or who recognises this person, to contact us now.

He added: “While our investigation remains ongoing, I would reiterate our message to those out and about in Kilburn High Street and the surrounding area - please remain vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and, if you see anything suspicious, call police immediately on 999.”

He said a team of officers were working around the clock carrying out patrols, analysing evidence and speaking to witnesses. “At this stage, no specific motive has been established for the attacks and work continues, including liaising with partner agencies, to progress this investigation,” he said.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information is asked to call North West area CID on 101 quoting CAD 386/09APR or tweet @MetCC.