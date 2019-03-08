Search

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

PUBLISHED: 09:48 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 April 2019

One man has died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after a night of violence in Harlesden and Wembley.

A 21-year-old was fatally stabbed in Harlesden High Street at about 9pm.

The victim is thought to have been attacked by a group of men before seeking help at a betting shop, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died at 2:47am this morning.

Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place soon.

The murder are now investigating.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the attack and are currently in custody.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7897/23Apr.

Earlier in the evening just after 6.30pm emergency services were called to reports of men fighting in Preston Road.

A 28 year-old man was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.

His condition is being treated as life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6619/23Apr.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

