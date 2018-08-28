Search

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

PUBLISHED: 10:07 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 31 January 2019

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

A Dollis Hill teenager has been jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer and obstructing a drug search.

Kiyarn Francis-Williams, 18, of Waterford Way, was sentenced for actual bodily harm and for obstructing a police drug search at Harrow Crown Court on January 25.

Officers were patrolling in a car along St Mary’s Road in Harlesden on August 21 when they saw Francis-Williams talking to two known drug users.

The teenager started walking away and refused to stop when asked by police.

He was able to pass two phones he was holding to one of his associates who ran off.

Police stopped Francis-Williams who placed his hands around one of the officer’s throat before they detained and arrested him.

Scotland Yard said: “Francis-William was charged on the same day with actual bodily harm namely attempting to choke and suffocate a person with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“In addition, he was charged with obstructing a drug search.”

Det Serg James Allsopp, North West gangs unit, said: “This was a vicious attack on a police officer during a routine drug search. Any assault on an officer is unacceptable and the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence.”

A 17-year-old youth was given a conditional discharge for sixth months after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

The two phones were found when he was arrested which were used in the supply of drugs.

DS Allsopp added: “We are cracking down on the supply of drugs in the area and anyone who has any information should contact police.”

Francis-Williams was remanded in custody and appeared at Willesden Magistrates Court on August 22.

He was released on bail to appear at Harrow Crown Court September 17.

