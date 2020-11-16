Dollis Hill man found with sub machine gun and £200k cash after vehicle stop

A Dollis Hill man has been charged with multiple offences after his vehicle was stopped by police and a submachine gun and cash found.

Azeem Ahktar, 29, of Cooper Road, was stopped by the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce in Chapter Road on November 12.

He is remanded to appear at Harrow Crown Court on December 11, Scotland Yard said.

Mr Ahktar’s charges include “possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm / 60cm, prohibited weapon, namely a Scorpion submachine gun”.

He is also charged with possession of Heroin with intent to supply the controlled Class A drug and possession with intent to supply Cannabis Resin (Class B).

Police also seized a cash haul estimated in the region of £200,000.

Two other men – aged 29 and 30 years old – have been bailed pending further enquiries.