Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant Archant

An ex-soldier has admitted the manslaughter of Wembley mum Simonne Kerr, a nurse and charity campaigner who had performed on Britain’s Got Talent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simonne Kerr (centre) and, left to right, children's author Jenica Leah, Brent Central MP Dawn Butler, Prof Dame Elizabeth Anionwu and Sickle Cell Society chief exec John James OBE. Picture: Sickle Cell Society Simonne Kerr (centre) and, left to right, children's author Jenica Leah, Brent Central MP Dawn Butler, Prof Dame Elizabeth Anionwu and Sickle Cell Society chief exec John James OBE. Picture: Sickle Cell Society

Ms Kerr, a volunteer at Harlesden’s Sickle Cell Society (SCS), was killed on August 15.

The 31-year-old was found by police in Grayshott Road, Battersea, where she died at 1.41pm from multiple stab injuries.

Desmond Sylva, 40, who lived with Ms Kerr, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter during a hearing at the Old Bailey today.

The defendant, who wore a grey tracksuit, denied her murder last year on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

However, he will face a murder trial at the same court of up to two weeks from June 3.

Members of Ms Kerr’s family sat in court as Sylvia entered his pleas.

A haematology and oncology nurse at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, Ms Kerr had the sickle cell trait.

Her young son, Kavele, died due to complications with the disorder in October 2015.

She was dedicated to raising awareness of sickle cell disorders and the importance of blood donation, and found an outlet through the B Positive Choir and the SCS in Station Road.

She appeared on the ITV talent show with the B Positive Choir, singing Rise Up, to encourage blood donations.

Speaking to the Brent & Kilburn Times in May ahead of the BGT semi-finals, she said: “For a long time I couldn’t talk about it [Kavele’s death] – still sometimes it’s hard.

“The choir is massive therapy. It really helps. A lot of the people have sickle cell themselves. It’s nice to see them when they are well. Sometimes they come to practice after they’ve had a crisis. It’s uplifting, to see these adults living their lives and living to a great age.”

This paper also spoke to her two days before her death, when she confirmed she wouldn’t be performing with B Positive at the Luv Gospel Festival taking place in Wembley the following Friday as she was on shift to work.

At Leopold Primary School in Hawkshead Road, where Kavele was a pupil, a memorial garden was built in 2017.

Simonne and the school raised funds to support the SCS in memory of the little boy.

Judge Richard Marks QC remanded Sylva into custody.