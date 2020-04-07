Search

‘I’ll work to make Labour more representative,’ says Dawn Butler as she backs leadership

PUBLISHED: 14:11 07 April 2020

Dawn Butler MP.

Dawn Butler MP.

Archant

MP Dawn Butler has given her backing to the new shadow cabinet after missing out on the deputy leadership in a ballot of members.

The Brent Central MP was eliminated in the first round after getting 10.9 per cent of the vote. Angela Rayner won after three rounds and will deputise for the party’s new leader, Holborn and St Pancras MP Keir Starmer.

In this week’s reshuffle, Ms Butler lost her place in the shadow cabinet, with Marsha de Cordova becoming shadow women and equalities secretary.

Ms Butler said in a statement: “Keir has decided that he would like a new team and I wish the new leader and shadow cabinet well.

“I will continue campaigning on the issues that matter from the backbenches and will work to make our party more representative of the diverse communities it represents.”

Brent North MP Barry Gardiner was replaced as shadow international trade secretary by Islington South MP Emily Thornberry.

Mr Gardiner tweeted on Sunday: “Just received a courteous phone call from @Keir_Starmer standing me down from shadow cabinet. I wished him and his new team well. I will continue to do all I can to serve the party and ensure a Labour victory at the next General Election.”

