Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

PUBLISHED: 15:40 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 11 January 2019

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Cricklewood thief who violently stole luxury watches from unsuspecting people has been jailed along with seven fellow gang members.

Mohammed Chaab, 20, of Handley Grove , Cricklewood, was handed an eight year term after pleading guilty to eleven offences.

The spree of 14 robberies took place between May and November 2017 in the West End, Mayfair and Knightsbridge.

Gang members grabbed some victims round the neck and threw them to the floor often kicking and punching them before ripping the watches from their wrists..

In total, the gang stole watches with a combined value of £280,000 and were jailed for a total of 54 years at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court heard they intimidated, threatened and seriously assaulted members of the public and also carried out an aggravated burglary in a residential property, bringing the total number of incidents to 15.

Not all members of the gang were involved in each incident.

Police Serg Annie Yau, who led the investigation, said: “There was a shocking level of violence used in a number of the incidents with some victims being grabbed around the neck and thrown to the floor, often being kicked and punched when on the ground and watches ripped from wrists.

“They were all intimidated and threatened by these despicable individuals whose sole objective was to steal the high value items for their own greed.

“While the attacks were mostly at night, one took place in broad daylight when some of the gang mistook a cheap Rolex copy for the real thing. They also attacked a pensioner and made threats to stab some of the victims.

“One incident saw members of the gang storm into a house in Knightsbridge after befriending the residents on their way home after a night out. They assaulted them with their fists and a belt buckle. While they didn’t manage to steal anything on the first occasion, the gang then returned at around 5:20am, forcing their way in and threatening the victims with bottles and a knife. They also used this to slash at doors, before stealing two watches.

“This incident alone would have been absolutely terrifying, and left the victims and other occupants having to barricade themselves into their bedrooms.

Det Serg Holyhead, who oversaw the operation, added: “The defendants were caught through detailed and intelligence-led police work, starting with the basics, including extensive CCTV camera trawls by colleagues at Westminster CID.

“I am pleased we’ve had such a significant result and would like to thank the victims for their patience and co-operation as we carried out our enquiries.”

All sentences are to be served concurrently with the time to be served listed below.

The other gang members who pleaded guilty are:

Abdelhakim Naili, 19, of Westfields Road, Ealing, seven years and two months for nine offences

Ziyad Al-Daher, 28, of Brockley Road, Lewisham, 10 years six months for nine offences. He was sentenced as a dangerous offender and subject to approval of the parole board with a 5 year extension

Serewo Gwanzura, 23, Old Kent Road, Southwark, 11 years for three offences.

Khalid Abdullah, 31, High Street, Croydon, four years for two offences.

Damien Pates, 21, of Rabournmead Drive, Northolt, was sentenced for one offence as he is already serving nine years for the aggravated burglary in Knightsbridge. He was given an additional two and a half years to be served consecutively.

An 18-year-old sentenced was sentenced as a youth to five and a half years for four offences.

Khaled Guehis, 25, of Loveridge Road, Camden, five years and three months for three offences

+ A ninth member of the group, Tabarak Ali, 25, of Charters Close, Gypsy Hill, was sentenced to four months in prison at an earlier hearing at the same court on December 12.

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Neasden

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the back in Drury Way. Picture: Google

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Wembley shop owner fined more than £4,000 for selling illegal cigarettes

Al Pasha, in Wembley High Road. Picture: Google

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell how tragedy unfolded

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR aim to blunt Blades and maintain unbeaten run

Queen's Park Rangers' Jake Bidwell (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon aim for more success at leaders Hitchin

Action from Hendon against UCS Old Boys in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Nick Cook)

Wealdstone aim to maintain unbeaten run in league on trip to high-flyers Concord

Action from Wealdstone against Dartford in the National League South (pic: DFinillPhotography)

Cricklewood thief and gang member jailed for eight years for robbing people of their luxury watches

Mohammed Adam Chaab, from Cricklewood, Picture: Met Police

Neasden man gets suspended prison sentence for smuggling Bluetooth earpiece into Ilford driving theory test

Mohammed Hajiloe, aged 50, of Lansdowne Road, Neasden, was caught using a Bluetooth headset to cheat his way through his driving theory test. Photo: DVSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists