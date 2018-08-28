Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cricklewood sex assaults: Police appeal for help catching serial attacker

PUBLISHED: 17:31 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:31 21 December 2018

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0

Archant

Detectives in Brent have called on the public to help them apprehend a serial sex attacker.

Scotland Yard have connected 17 assaults in the Cricklewood area from between February and December this year, and are urging locals to come forward with information.

In the majority of incidents, the suspect – a black man of medium build in his 20s or 30s – has approached a lone woman walking from Willesden Green station in the early hours of the morning and attempted to chat to or hug them, before assaulting them.

Although cops have made four arrests, they are yet to charge anyone.

Det Sgt Neal Heffernan said: “I would continue to urge anyone with information to call police. It is also possible that there are further victims who, as yet, have not reported the crimes. I would encourage them to come forward.”

Patrols in the area have been increased.

Can you help? Call Brent CID on 07747 476161 or via 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze on December 18 in Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

The best Christmas Markets in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

6 of the best afternoon teas in York

#includeImage($article, 225)

Where to buy a Christmas tree in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR’s Lynch in race to be fit to play at Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender Joel Lynch (right) in action for Nottingham Forest against Reading in 2012 (pic: Steve Parsons/PA)

Wealdstone aim to tame the White Tigers after slumping to shock exit in FA Trophy

Wealdstone lost to Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy (pic Geoff Smith/top-pic photography)

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood sex assaults: Police appeal for help catching serial attacker

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0

Few answers but plenty of tension at meetings over St Raphael estate’s future

Meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate held at Brent Civic Centre L-R: Saida Shiqow, Aamina Adan-Hassan, Anab Othman and Brenda Lynton at a meeting about proposals for St Raph's Estate. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists