Cricklewood sex assaults: Police appeal for help catching serial attacker

Willesden Green tube station. Picture: Ian Wright / Flickr - CC by SA 2.0 Archant

Detectives in Brent have called on the public to help them apprehend a serial sex attacker.

Scotland Yard have connected 17 assaults in the Cricklewood area from between February and December this year, and are urging locals to come forward with information.

In the majority of incidents, the suspect – a black man of medium build in his 20s or 30s – has approached a lone woman walking from Willesden Green station in the early hours of the morning and attempted to chat to or hug them, before assaulting them.

Although cops have made four arrests, they are yet to charge anyone.

Det Sgt Neal Heffernan said: “I would continue to urge anyone with information to call police. It is also possible that there are further victims who, as yet, have not reported the crimes. I would encourage them to come forward.”

Patrols in the area have been increased.

Can you help? Call Brent CID on 07747 476161 or via 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.