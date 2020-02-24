Cricklewood murder launch: Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden fatally stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a Harlesden man was stabbed in the neck in a Cricklewood street.

Lennox Nigel Alcendor, 42, was found in Anson Road, with a knife wound to his neck on February 21.

Police were called by ambulance crews at 6.45am to Anson Road at the corner of Cricklewood Broadway .

Mr Alcendor was pronounced dead at 7.30am despite the best efforts of paramedics.

A post-mortem at the weekend gave cause of death as a stab wound.

Next of kin have been notified.

Detectives investigating the murder wish to hear from anyone who was either walking or driving in the area of Cricklewood Broadway or Anson Road at the time of Mr Alcendor's death and may have seen, or have dash cam footage of a fight or altercation taking place.

DCI Simon Stancombe said: "This murder took place on a residential street as many people were waking up and starting their day.

My officers are waiting to take calls from anyone who may have heard an altercation and looked out to witness the incident or who may have captured any of the events leading up to, during, or following the murder on dash cam.

"Every call is treated in strictest confidence and your information could help remove a dangerous criminal from your area.

Please don't hesitate to make the call."

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1397/21FEB or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.