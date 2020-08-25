Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

A county lines drug dealer from Cricklewood has been jailed after being arrested in Dover as part of an ongoing campaign to tackle drug supply in the area.

Showayne Thompson, 24, of Chichele Road, was sentenced to three years and two months at Canterbury Crown Court on August 19.

He earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at the same court on July 21, Kent Police said.

Thompson’s phone was examined after he was arrested on April 14.

A Kent Police spokesperson said he was linked to a county lines drug dealing network operating in Dover.