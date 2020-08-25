Search

Advanced search

Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

PUBLISHED: 10:52 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 25 August 2020

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Archant

A county lines drug dealer from Cricklewood has been jailed after being arrested in Dover as part of an ongoing campaign to tackle drug supply in the area.

Showayne Thompson, 24, of Chichele Road, was sentenced to three years and two months at Canterbury Crown Court on August 19.

You may also want to watch:

He earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at the same court on July 21, Kent Police said.

Thompson’s phone was examined after he was arrested on April 14.

A Kent Police spokesperson said he was linked to a county lines drug dealing network operating in Dover.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed and gunshots heard at large house party brawl in Brondesbury

Brondesbury Park. Picture: Google

Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Fourth man charged in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man stabbed and gunshots heard at large house party brawl in Brondesbury

Brondesbury Park. Picture: Google

Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Fourth man charged in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

John Simpson and Martin Andersson guide Middlesex to victory over Sussex

Middlesex's John Simpson (right) in action during day one of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Nine-metre mural celebrating George Michael soon to be unveiled in Kingsbury

Singer George Michael at a London Lighthouse charity event for people suffering with HIV and AIDS. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Wealdstone begin pre-season as Billy Clifford departs

Welling's defensive wall rises to block a Billy Clifford free-kick for Wealdstone (pic Dave Budden)

Hendon continue positive pre-season preparations with Berkhamsted win

Hendon manager Lee Allinson celebrates the victory (pic DBeechPhotography)