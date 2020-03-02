Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Cricklewood woman who killed a "loving devoted husband and father" while driving carelessly has been spared jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Amin Alamshah,a 38-year-old father-of-two, died when a female motorist drove into him.

Nazila Sanei, 51, of Cumbrian Gardens, was driving along Claremont Road when she turned right across the path of his oncoming motorcyle on March 11 last year.

Dr Alamshah suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reading an impact statement to the court his wife said: "Many words can and have been used to describe Amin.

"A passionate colleague, an award winning Doctor with a brilliant and promising career, a proud loving father, a loving devoted husband…but there are no words that can describe the emptiness, the pain and devastation his absence has left for my little daughters and I."

You may also want to watch:

Dr Alamshah had grown up in Iran and moved to the UK to complete his studies, graduating in 2006.

He began his career at Guys Hospital where he specialised in breast cancer research.

In 2010 he was recognised for his work in this area when he was awarded 'scientist of the year' at the House of Lords.

At the time of his death Dr Alamshah was working at the Imperial Centre for Translational and Experimental Medicine, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Hammersmith Hospital.

Sanei was charge via postal charge requisition November 15 and pleaded guilty when she appeared at Harrow Crown Court on February 13.

She was sentenced to 28 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and was disqualified from driving for two years at the same court on February 27.

Det Serg Matt Smith, from the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a highly respected and talented Doctor has lost his life.

"I would like to extend my sympathy to Dr Alamshah's family who have lost a husband and father."