Craig Small killing: Mother's appeal as police release name of man gunned down in Wembley

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police Archant

The grieving mother of a father gunned down in Wembley is appealing to the public to come forward with information.

Floral tributes to Craig Small in Harrow Road where he was gunned down. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Floral tributes to Craig Small in Harrow Road where he was gunned down. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Harrow Road on Friday have today named Craig Small, a 32-year-old from Wembley.

Emergency services were scrambled to Monks Park at 8.10pm where they found Craig with gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to a north London hospital but he died a short while later.

In a tribute to her beloved son, his mum Carol said: "Craig meant everything to us.

Craig Small was gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Craig Small was gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

He was a loving son, a father, an uncle, he was a peace maker. He was the soul of the family, he lit up the room and now the light has gone.

"Our family are broken by this, we urge everyone with information to come forward. Silence empowers this violence."

She added: "It is time for this to stop, we need to stand together to put an end to this. Please can anyone who knows anything come forward, we need to stand up now.

"Craig had a past but he had changed his life for the better, he was moving in the right direction.

"His life has been taken senselessly, he did nothing to deserve this."

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Met's murder squad are investigating with police in Brent.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Det Chf Insp Helen Rance said: "A young man has been shot and killed and we need the public's help to find those responsible and Craig's family need the support of the community.

"People need to come forward and tell us what they saw, or what they know about these terrible events. We have specialist officers standing by to take your call and offer their support."

She urged the public:

"If you want, you can call Crimestoppers and you do not have to tell them who you are, but I would implore anyone with information to make that call. We all need to rise to the challenge and bring Craig's killers to justice."

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 or dial 101 quoting CAD 9128/5July or tweet information via @MetCC.

Two days after Craig's murder, a second man, named locally as 26-year-old Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, was found dead in Monks Park.

A murder investigation has been launched. Call the same number and quote CAD 6884/07JUL.