Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police arrested four men in the early hours of this morning in connection to the fatal shooting of a father in Wembley on July 5.

Officers arrested four men, aged 34, 32, 29 and 28, two months after Craig Small was gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road.

Mr Small, 32, was shot outside a shop in Monks Park at about 8pm. He died was taken to hospital but died soon after.

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have tonight executed a number of warrants and arrested four men in connection with Craig's murder.

"This is a significant development but I would continue to urge anyone with information that may assist our inquiry to make contact with us.

"If you want, you can call Crimestoppers and you do not have to tell them who you are, but I would implore anyone with information to make that call. We all need to rise to the challenge and bring Craig's killers to justice."

Day's after Mr Small was shot dead, his mother Carol said: "Craig meant everything to us. He was a loving son, a father, an uncle, he was a peace maker. He was the soul of the family, he lit up the room and now the light has gone.

"Our family are broken by this, we urge everyone with information to come forward. Silence empowers this violence."

She added: "It is time for this to stop, we need to stand together to put an end to this. Please can anyone who knows anything come forward, we need to stand up now.

"Craig had a past but he had changed his life for the better, he was moving in the right direction.

"His life has been taken senselessly, he did nothing to deserve this."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 or dial 101 quoting reference Cad 9128/05July - you can also tweet information via @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Any young people who have information about violence can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.