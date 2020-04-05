Search

Coronavirus: How to get a business support grant of £10k or more

PUBLISHED: 16:56 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 05 April 2020

Brent businesses are being encouraged to come forward if they are eligible for support grants.

Firms which could benefit from the Small Business Grant Scheme or the Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Scheme need to visit the council’s website and fill in a form.

Through the Small Business Grant Scheme, a one-off grant of £10,000 is now available to businesses currently eligible for small business rate relief, rural rate relief or tapered relief to help them meet ongoing business costs.

The Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Grant Scheme is a one-off grant of either £10,000 or £25,000 – depending on rateable value – is now available to eligible businesses to help them meet ongoing business costs.

Businesses should visit www.brent.gov.uk/businessgrants to learn more about eligibility and to find the forms.

Find our essential list of support groups and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak here.

