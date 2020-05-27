Man jailed for eight months after high-speed moped get-away attempt in Brent

A dangerous driver has been jailed for eight months after a 45-minute police pursuit through Brent.

Corey Briscoe-McLeary, 38, of Janson Close, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of class B drugs (cannabis), making off without payment, and driving without insurance or a licence at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

Two days earlier, on January 29 at 4.20pm, specially trained officers in the Met’s moped crime team, Operation Venice, were alerted to a motorcyle acting suspiciously by the National Police Air Service.

Even though police were not directly tailing Briscoe-McLeary, he started running red lights, speeding at 100mph, mounting pavements and even drove through Brent Cross shopping centre multi-story car park in an attempt to get away.

The chase crossed from Brent into Barnet, and eventually ended up in Hertfordshire from junction five of the M1.

Briscoe-McLeary was eventually caught by a police stinger which deflated the bike’s tyres.

He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on May 19 to a total of eight months’ imprisonment, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and cannot get a licence until he passes an extended test.

The sentence includes a prior dangerous driving incident which included battery, possession of a class A drugs (cocaine), possession of a class B drug (cannabis) and breach of conditional discharge.

Sgt Tony McGovern, the officer in charge of the Operation Venice Scorpion Unit who deployed the stinger, said: “I have been a police officer for 15 years and the manner of riding displayed in this incident was one of the worst examples I have ever seen.

“It was highly dangerous and this individual put his own life, and the life of other members of the public, in serious danger - this was without police units in direct pursuit.

“The main focus of everyone involved in this incident was bringing it to a safe conclusion.”

Sgt McGovern said he was pleased police action prevented serious injury to members of the public and Briscoe-McLeary.