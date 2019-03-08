Search

Wembley bowls club to offer free training sessions at open day

PUBLISHED: 12:36 09 September 2019

Century Bowling and Sports Club is holding a free open day on September 28. Picture: Supplied

Archant

People can try their hand at bowls when a Wembley sports club hosts an open day on September 28.

The management at Century Bowling & Sports Club, in Logan Road, is urging the community to check out its facilities and enjoy free coaching sessions, at an event which will run from 10am to 4pm.

All ages are welcomes at the club, which offers indoor and outdoor bowling all year round.

A spokesperson said: "Come and try your hand at the enjoyable and healthy sport of lawn bowls. At Century you can bowl all year round on our indoor and outdoor all-weather bowling greens.We have an active social section and excellent facilities."

A bar will be open and offering refreshments. As wells as competitions the club also hosts regular social events.

It was founded in 1928 but it didn't open to women until 1990.

