CCTV issued after man assaulted by robber on Wembley bus

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Met Police Archant

A CCTV image has been released after a man was robbed and assaulted on a bus in Wembley in a “sudden and violent attack”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 8.15pm on July 19, a 33-year-old man was assaulted as he boarded a 483 bus in Ealing Road.

The perpetrator stole the victim’s wallet and a fight ensued which saw the pair end up at the back of the bus.

Forced into a seat, the attacker knocked the victim to the floor and stamped on his head before fleeing the scene.

Although the victim suffered cuts and bruising on his head, he did not require hospital treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Met Police officers are searching for the man in the image as they believe he can help with their investigation.

They have not yet made any arrests.

PC Nick Kortright, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Although the injuries sustained were not serious ones, this was a sudden and violent attack that left the victim severely shaken.

“We need the public’s help to identify the man in the image - please contact us as soon as possible if you have any information.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7931/19July.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.