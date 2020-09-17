Search

Advanced search

CCTV issued after man assaulted by robber on Wembley bus

PUBLISHED: 16:01 17 September 2020

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Met Police

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Met Police

Archant

A CCTV image has been released after a man was robbed and assaulted on a bus in Wembley in a “sudden and violent attack”.

At about 8.15pm on July 19, a 33-year-old man was assaulted as he boarded a 483 bus in Ealing Road.

The perpetrator stole the victim’s wallet and a fight ensued which saw the pair end up at the back of the bus.

Forced into a seat, the attacker knocked the victim to the floor and stamped on his head before fleeing the scene.

Although the victim suffered cuts and bruising on his head, he did not require hospital treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Met Police officers are searching for the man in the image as they believe he can help with their investigation.

They have not yet made any arrests.

PC Nick Kortright, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Although the injuries sustained were not serious ones, this was a sudden and violent attack that left the victim severely shaken.

“We need the public’s help to identify the man in the image - please contact us as soon as possible if you have any information.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7931/19July.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Three teens in court charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Woman remains in hospital after being shot in Maida Hill

A woman was shot in Harrow Road, Maida Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Man charged with murder as Wembley stabbing victim named

A man was fatally stabbed in a block of flats in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Man arrested after pensioner stabbed multiple times in Wembley

A man was fatally stabbed in a block of flats in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal to speak to man in connection with a racial attack in Kenton

Police wish to speak to this man in relation to an assault in Kenton. Picture: Met

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Three teens in court charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Woman remains in hospital after being shot in Maida Hill

A woman was shot in Harrow Road, Maida Hill. Picture: David Nathan

Man charged with murder as Wembley stabbing victim named

A man was fatally stabbed in a block of flats in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Man arrested after pensioner stabbed multiple times in Wembley

A man was fatally stabbed in a block of flats in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Police appeal to speak to man in connection with a racial attack in Kenton

Police wish to speak to this man in relation to an assault in Kenton. Picture: Met

Latest from the Kilburn Times

CCTV issued after man assaulted by robber on Wembley bus

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Met Police

Rapist convicted after attacking teenage girl in Harlesden

Deangelo Brown, 23, of Bank Close in Luton. Picture: Met Police

Two men charged following Windrush Road shooting

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Film review: Bill and Ted Face The Music (PG)

Bill and Ted Face The Music

Brent man to trek from Brighton to Scotland towards AI-autism project

Shaheen Mufti and Milo Alexsander (L-R) are set to hike from Brighton to Scotland to help kickstart their work on a smart-device designed to help manage the sensory sensitivities associated with autism. Picture: Milo Alexsander