Cannabis factory filled with plants found inside Neasden property

PUBLISHED: 16:31 02 June 2020

Cannabis factory found in Woodheyes Road, Neasden. Picture: @MPSBrent

Archant

A “massive haul” of cannabis plants were found in a Neasden “factory” during a mid-night drugs raid.

Six rooms each containing 60 to 80 plants were found in a residential property in Woodheyes Road in the early hours of this morning (June 2).

@BrentMPS tweeted: “Officers from #NWCTeam discovered the set up during the night following reports of a disturbance in the street.

“6 rooms each containing around 60-80 plants. A massive haul off the streets.”

One male was arrested inside the property for Cultivation of Cannabis & Illegal Entry to the UK, the tweet added.

He remains in custody, enquiries continue.

