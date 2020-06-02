Cannabis factory filled with plants found inside Neasden property

Cannabis factory found in Woodheyes Road, Neasden. Picture: @MPSBrent Archant

A “massive haul” of cannabis plants were found in a Neasden “factory” during a mid-night drugs raid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cannabis factory found in Woodheyes Road, Neasden. Picture: @MPSBrent Cannabis factory found in Woodheyes Road, Neasden. Picture: @MPSBrent

Six rooms each containing 60 to 80 plants were found in a residential property in Woodheyes Road in the early hours of this morning (June 2).

@BrentMPS tweeted: “Officers from #NWCTeam discovered the set up during the night following reports of a disturbance in the street.

“6 rooms each containing around 60-80 plants. A massive haul off the streets.”

One male was arrested inside the property for Cultivation of Cannabis & Illegal Entry to the UK, the tweet added.

A house turned cannabis factory in Woodheyes Road. Picture: David Nathan A house turned cannabis factory in Woodheyes Road. Picture: David Nathan

He remains in custody, enquiries continue.

A house turned cannabis factory in Woodheyes Road, Neasden. Picture: David Nathan A house turned cannabis factory in Woodheyes Road, Neasden. Picture: David Nathan