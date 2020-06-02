Cannabis factory filled with plants found inside Neasden property
PUBLISHED: 16:31 02 June 2020
Archant
A “massive haul” of cannabis plants were found in a Neasden “factory” during a mid-night drugs raid.
Six rooms each containing 60 to 80 plants were found in a residential property in Woodheyes Road in the early hours of this morning (June 2).
@BrentMPS tweeted: “Officers from #NWCTeam discovered the set up during the night following reports of a disturbance in the street.
“6 rooms each containing around 60-80 plants. A massive haul off the streets.”
One male was arrested inside the property for Cultivation of Cannabis & Illegal Entry to the UK, the tweet added.
He remains in custody, enquiries continue.
