‘Buzz Lightyear’ gang leader from Wembley Park jailed for drug dealing

PUBLISHED: 14:10 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 18 January 2019

Perry Allen-Thomas. Picture: Met Police

Perry Allen-Thomas. Picture: Met Police

Archant

It’s no toy story - a self-styled “Buzz Lightyear” gang leader from Wembley Park has been jailed for more than three years for drug dealing.

Jewelled Buzz Lightyear pendant found in Perry Allen-Thomas's possession. Picture: Met PoliceJewelled Buzz Lightyear pendant found in Perry Allen-Thomas's possession. Picture: Met Police

Perry Allen-Thomas, 20, was found with four mobile phones, £3,770 cash, a Rolex watch valued at £7,000 and a Buzz Lightyear pendant when cops raided his home at 6am on October 27 and found him in bed.

Officers from Brent’s Gangs Unit also seized 40.32 grams of heroin, 22.9 grams of crack cocaine, 96.06 grams of cannabis and 0.8 grams of cocaine with a street value more than £7,000.

One of the phones seized contained footage of Allen-Thomas preparing drugs for sale.

He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today to 40 months in jail after earlier pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Det Con Tom Palmer said: “This man is a gang leader who is intent on supply drugs in London and across the country.

“The operation was initially put in place in response to concerns of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the Wembley area.

“This drug dealer has now been taken off of our streets and this continues to show our commitment to tackling organised criminals who seek to profit from the misery inflicted on local residents.”

Information about crime, drug dealing or someone who carries a knife can be reported anonymously through Fearless, part of the Crimestoppers charity. Call 0800 555 111 or visit fearless.org.

