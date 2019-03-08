Bus diversions in Wembley Park while police carry out 'enquiries'

Buses are on diversion in Wembley Park as police carry out enquiries.

⛔ DIVERSION ⛔ Bridge Road, Wembley. Routes 83 182 206 223 and 297 are diverted due a police incident. Buses are diverted via Forty Lane and Wembley Hill Road. Routes will not be serving Wembley Park Station. For further information, please go to https://t.co/bFtXCdwYgB — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) July 11, 2019

@TflBusAlerts has put out a message on twitter saying routes have been diverted on Bridge Road due to a police incident.

Buses are not serving Wembley Park Station for the time being.

Affected bus routes are: 83 182 206 223 and 297

Police could not confirmed armed officers were in the vicinity.

A spokesperson said: "This is not a new incident, enquiries just ongoing in that area relation to incidents over recent days."

For traffic updates visit twitter or go to to tfl.gov.uk/bus/status/