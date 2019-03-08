Bus diversions in Wembley Park while police carry out 'enquiries'
PUBLISHED: 12:27 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 11 July 2019
Buses are on diversion in Wembley Park as police carry out enquiries.
@TflBusAlerts has put out a message on twitter saying routes have been diverted on Bridge Road due to a police incident.
Buses are not serving Wembley Park Station for the time being.
Affected bus routes are: 83 182 206 223 and 297
Buses are diverted via Forty Lane and Wembley Hill Road
Police could not confirmed armed officers were in the vicinity.
A spokesperson said: "This is not a new incident, enquiries just ongoing in that area relation to incidents over recent days."
For traffic updates visit twitter or go to to tfl.gov.uk/bus/status/