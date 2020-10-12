Appeal after bullet fired through a front door in Colindale

olice are appealing for information after a bullet was fired through a front door in Colindale.

Officers were called to Grahame Park Estate at 10.30pm on Sunday (October 11) to reports of a gun being discharged.

A bullet hole was discovered in the front door of a home. There were no injuries reported.

Extensive CCTV enquiries are underway, Scotland Yard said, and there has been no arrests.

Officers maintain an open mind as to the motive for the attack and say it could be a case of mistaken identity.

Det Con Michael Clinch said: “This has left those who were inside shaken and distressed but, thankfully, not injured. They have no idea why anyone would target their home and we are in close contact with them as we investigate what happened.

“Rest assured we are conducting extensive enquiries to find out who was responsible for this reckless attack.

“I need to hear from anyone who has information about this incident.

“Communities have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together.

“Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime, keep London safe and save young lives.”

“Anyone with information can call 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 7319/11Oct

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.