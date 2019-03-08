Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

PUBLISHED: 19:51 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 15 March 2019

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two brothers who went on a violent robbery spree and pointed a gun at a police officer have been jailed for a total of 21 years.

Craig Clarke, 21 of Mascotts Close, in Dollis Hill, and his older brother Jordon Kagbo-Clarke, 25 went on a one-night rampage looking for and robbing victims at knife and gun point, Scotland Yard said.

They were sentenced today at Southwark Crown Court.

At 12.25am on August 31 Clarke and Kagbo-Clarke grabbed hold of a 29-year-old man in Hamilton Terrace,in Maida Vale.

On seeing the gun the victim managed to wrestle free and escaped. He later identifying Clarke in an ID parade.

At 1.20am the brothers approached a 26-year-old man in Paverley Street blocking his path and brandished the gun and knife to re-enforce the threat.

The victim handed over his wallet containing cash, a mobile phone, bankcards and other identity documents to the two men who thanked him as they left.

Ten minutes later a 19-year-old man was standing outside a supermarket with friends on the Edgware Road when the two brothers struck again.

Kagbo-Clarke put the gun to the teenager’s head, and demanded that he hand over his property. He also pointed the weapon at the teenager’s friends. Clarke then stabbed the victim in the thigh who then handed over his watch.

Police officers who saw this final robbery jumped out of their car and chased the brothers.

As the officers closed in Kagbo-Clarke pointed the gun towards one of them but the officers continued to run after the pair catching up with Clarke and arresting him.

Kagbo-Clarke ran into the path of a police car, was detained and then arrested.

The two defendants entered guilty pleas after initially saying they were innocent.

Clarke was sentenced to nine years for attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article, possession of a prohibited firearm and GBH.

Kagbo-Clarke, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 years attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

Det Serg Mark Attridge from the Met’s murder squad said paid tribute to the unarmed officers and thanked the victims adding:

“I am pleased that today these violent offenders are now behind bars and not able to prey on the public of London.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

McClaren wants improvements from QPR at Hull

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Two north London clubs go head-to-head to get most kids playing cricket

Local children play on Highgate CC's pitch (pic: Michael Clarke/Highgate CC)

Wilkinson hopes Wealdstone bounce back at Bath

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Welling (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Former Stonebridge amateur Lawal poised for 2019 bow

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon aim to edge out Feltham in Vase semi-final

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists