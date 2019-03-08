Search

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 June 2019

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Willesden.

Omari Lindsey, 19, Mickell Barnett, 19, Dante Young-Brown, 18, and a 17-year-old who can't be named for legal reasons, were charged on Thursday.

They appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on June 14, where all four, all of whom are from Brent, were remanded in custody.

Officers were called just before 3.30pm on June 11 to Chapel Close at the junction with Chancery Crescent.

A 22-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a central London hospital where his condition is now described as stable and his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

Footage of the attack that circulated on social media is formeing part of the Met's investigation.

A fifth teenager was arrested on Friday. The 17-year-old remains in police custody.

