Brent police charge man in connection to paramedic assault

Harlesden Road (Pic credit: Google streetview) Archant

Police officers investigating an attack on a paramedic in Brent have charged a man.

Tokunbo Dejonwo, 51, of Donnington Road, Willesden Green was charged on Monday with common assault and section 4A of the public order act.

Dejonwo will appear at Willesden Magistrate’s Court on January 2.

This is connected to an incident on October 9 in Harlesden Road, where a London Ambulance Service paramedic was abused after being called out to help a teenage girl with breathing problems who had collapsed in the street.