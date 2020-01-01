Search

Brent men among mob jailed for killing a bouncer on New Years Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 18:09 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 27 March 2020

Victim Tudor Simionov with his girlfriend Madalina Anghel. Picture: Met Police

Two Brent killers are among a mob jailed for stabbing to death a security guard on New Year Day.

Nor Hamada, Adam Kahlil and Haroon Akram jailed for manslaughter of Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met PoliceNor Hamada, Adam Kahlil and Haroon Akram jailed for manslaughter of Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Tudor Simionov, 33, was fatally stabbed as he tried to protect a colleague on January 1 2019.

Nor Hamada, 24 and Adam Khalil, 21, of Brent and Haroom Akram, 26, from Hammersmith and Fulham, all pleaded guilty to manslaugher.

At the Old Bailey on March 25 Khalil was jailed for 11 years, while Hamada was jailed for seven years and Akram was jailed for six years and nine months.

Ahmed Munajed, 26, also from Hammersmith and Fulham, was previously sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment for violent disorder.

Ossama Hamed, 26, from Hillingdon, remains wanted by the police.

Mr Simionov, a professional rower and part-time bouncer was working at a private party in Park Lane on December 31 2018, along with a number of other staff.

At 5,30am the defendants tried to gain entry and when refused a brawl broke out.

Mr Simionov was stabbed in the chest as he tried to save a colleague and five other members of staff were injured.

No weapons have ever been recovered.

Hamada and Khalil fled the country following the murder and were arrested on their return home.

Mr Simionov’s girlfriend, Madalina Anghel, said he was “simply unlucky”.

“He was the kindest person I knew and by losing him, I have lost everything,” she said.

“I am pleased those involved have been convicted but we must now keep working to find Ossama Hamed who remains on the run from police.

“I would ask anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to speak to police as soon as possible. Imagine how you would feel knowing one of those involved in the death of your loved one was still walking free.

“Someone, somewhere must know where he is.”

Acting Det Chf Insp Garry Moncrieff, said: “The defendants in this case acted together to carry out a brutal attack which left a completely innocent man fatally wounded.

“We are determined to find Ossama Hamed who we believe played a significant role in this attack.

“Anyone who thinks they may know his whereabouts or has any information which could help lead us to him is urged to call the incident room on 0208 358 0300.”

