Brent man among seven arrested in connection with Alexander Kareem murder

A Brent man is one of seven arrested in connection with the murder of Alexander Kareem in Shepherds Bush.

Mr Kareem, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Askew Road on June 8.

All seven, who were aged 16 to 35 years, were arrested in the early hours of August 4 on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man from Brent, a 16-year-old boy, and three other men aged 18, 20 and 23 all from Ealing, a 20-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman both from Hounslow all remain in custody.

This follows an extensive investigation, which has seen hours of CCTV poured over to find the route taken by a white Range Rover which officers believe to be involved in the shooting, Scotland Yard said.

Mr Kareem had just been to a convenience store and was riding a scooter to a friend’s address when he was shot.

Anyone with information can call 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.

