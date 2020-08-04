Search

Advanced search

Brent man among seven arrested in connection with Alexander Kareem murder

PUBLISHED: 12:20 04 August 2020

Victim Alexander Kareem. Picture: Met Police

Victim Alexander Kareem. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Brent man is one of seven arrested in connection with the murder of Alexander Kareem in Shepherds Bush.

Mr Kareem, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Askew Road on June 8.

All seven, who were aged 16 to 35 years, were arrested in the early hours of August 4 on suspicion of murder.

You may also want to watch:

A 24-year-old man from Brent, a 16-year-old boy, and three other men aged 18, 20 and 23 all from Ealing, a 20-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman both from Hounslow all remain in custody.

This follows an extensive investigation, which has seen hours of CCTV poured over to find the route taken by a white Range Rover which officers believe to be involved in the shooting, Scotland Yard said.

Mr Kareem had just been to a convenience store and was riding a scooter to a friend’s address when he was shot.

Anyone with information can call 101, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Overnight blaze at recyling plant in Neasden being investigated

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

QPR chief executive defends parachute payments

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Stonebridge arson killing: Man denies murder but admits manslaughter of his estranged wife

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

Dudden Hill councillor’s suspension for posting antisemitic video is lifted by the Labour Party

Brent Council's new executive has been announced

Most Read

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Overnight blaze at recyling plant in Neasden being investigated

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

QPR chief executive defends parachute payments

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Stonebridge arson killing: Man denies murder but admits manslaughter of his estranged wife

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

Dudden Hill councillor’s suspension for posting antisemitic video is lifted by the Labour Party

Brent Council's new executive has been announced

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Four Wealdstone players named in the National League South team of the season

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams)

QPR chief executive defends parachute payments

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Brent man among seven arrested in connection with Alexander Kareem murder

Victim Alexander Kareem. Picture: Met Police

Bridge Park battle: The 40-year saga of a community facility

Huge crowd protest over threat to close Bridge Park Community Centre in 2018. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg