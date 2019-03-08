Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man 'used car as weapon' to kill Brent Council worker

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS Archant

A fight between two groups brandishing "poles, sticks and bottles" escalated and saw a Brent Council staffer murdered when a man drove at him on the wrong side of the road.

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan. Picture: CPS Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan. Picture: CPS

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan, 27, was killed when he was struck by Camisan Emanuvel, 36, who was driving an Audi A3 in Ealing Road, Alperton.

Emanuvel, 36, from Ilford, was convicted of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey - and he was sentenced there and then.

He will serve a minimum of 15 years in jail for the attack which took place in the early hours of April 16.

Mr Kasivisuwanathan was left with a broken leg and fractured nose after being hit by the car, but complications in hospital saw his injuries prove fatal.

The scene of Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan's murder in Alperton. Picture: CPS The scene of Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan's murder in Alperton. Picture: CPS

The attack stemmed from a dispute between two groups who had arrived to the area brandishing weapons such as poles, sticks and bottles.

Emanuvel drove away from the scene but was later stopped by police who noticed his vehicle's windscreen was cracked.

Sarah Dale, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) homicide unit in north London, said: "This death stemmed from planned violence between two groups of men who had driven to Alperton intent on a violent confrontation.

"Camisan Emanuvel used his car as a weapon, driving on the wrong side of the road at speed - and right into the victim. Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan had been standing visibly in the middle of road with his back to the car - he stood no chance of avoiding the car."

Ms Dale added that Emanuvel claimed not to know about the clash between groups, and said he had "innocently driven through the area".

She continued: "On failing to stop after the collision he said did not know he had struck anyone with his car and was simply trying to get to safety."

She said eyewitness accounts, CCTV and forensic evidence was key in proving that Emanuvel deliberately drove into the victim.