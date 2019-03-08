Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man 'used car as weapon' to kill Brent Council worker

PUBLISHED: 17:36 25 October 2019

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Archant

A fight between two groups brandishing "poles, sticks and bottles" escalated and saw a Brent Council staffer murdered when a man drove at him on the wrong side of the road.

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan. Picture: CPSGopinath Kasivisuwanathan. Picture: CPS

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan, 27, was killed when he was struck by Camisan Emanuvel, 36, who was driving an Audi A3 in Ealing Road, Alperton.

Emanuvel, 36, from Ilford, was convicted of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey - and he was sentenced there and then.

He will serve a minimum of 15 years in jail for the attack which took place in the early hours of April 16.

Mr Kasivisuwanathan was left with a broken leg and fractured nose after being hit by the car, but complications in hospital saw his injuries prove fatal.

The scene of Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan's murder in Alperton. Picture: CPSThe scene of Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan's murder in Alperton. Picture: CPS

The attack stemmed from a dispute between two groups who had arrived to the area brandishing weapons such as poles, sticks and bottles.

You may also want to watch:

Emanuvel drove away from the scene but was later stopped by police who noticed his vehicle's windscreen was cracked.

Sarah Dale, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) homicide unit in north London, said: "This death stemmed from planned violence between two groups of men who had driven to Alperton intent on a violent confrontation.

"Camisan Emanuvel used his car as a weapon, driving on the wrong side of the road at speed - and right into the victim. Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan had been standing visibly in the middle of road with his back to the car - he stood no chance of avoiding the car."

Ms Dale added that Emanuvel claimed not to know about the clash between groups, and said he had "innocently driven through the area".

She continued: "On failing to stop after the collision he said did not know he had struck anyone with his car and was simply trying to get to safety."

She said eyewitness accounts, CCTV and forensic evidence was key in proving that Emanuvel deliberately drove into the victim.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

The scene in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury, after two people were stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

The scene in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury, after two people were stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton set to come up against former club Brentford in west London derby

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Gray wants Hendon to go into FA Trophy tie full of confidence

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Baker admits change in style might be necessary as Harrow Borough take on Sudbury in FA Trophy

Shaun Preddie of Harrow Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brennan targets immediate response against ‘defensive’ Tonbridge

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Gopinath Kasivisuwanathan murder: Man ‘used car as weapon’ to kill Brent Council worker

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists