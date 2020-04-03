Search

Coronavirus: Brent Council posts social distancing signs around the borough

PUBLISHED: 09:35 03 April 2020

Social distancing signs and stickers are being put up by Brent Council. This banner is up at Woodcock Park. Picture: Brent Council

Social distancing signs and stickers are being put up by Brent Council. This banner is up at Woodcock Park. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council

Signs being put up in Brent will show people how far apart they should stand if they need to leave their home during lockdown.

Social distancing signs and stickers are being put up by Brent Council. Picture: Brent CouncilSocial distancing signs and stickers are being put up by Brent Council. Picture: Brent Council

Banners, the first of which is at Woodcock Park, will be fitted to park gates and public railings, and two-metre distance guidance stickers will be positioned at main entrances and well-used paths to help people understand how far apart two metres is.

The banners in busy spots will warn people they face a fine or arrest if they continue to congregate outside of their ‘isolation family’.

The council is helping police enforce social distancing measures and Councillor Krupa Sheth, the cabinet member for environment, said: “While the majority of us are abiding by the new laws to drive down the cases of Covid-19, there are some who are still not taking this disease seriously enough.

You may also want to watch:

“We will be issuing fixed penalty notices and alerting the Police if we see groups of people gathering.

“In particular, we need to stop groups of children playing together or meeting up without their parents’ approval.

“We are also witnessing a lot of adult groups socialising and drinking in our public spaces which is just not acceptable.”

Visit www.brent.gov.uk/coronavirus/ for the council’s coronavirus information.

Click here for our directory of community groups and organisations.

