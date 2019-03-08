Search

Bus driver from Brent 'shared child abuse video for awareness'

PUBLISHED: 09:32 08 November 2019

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

A bus driver accused of distributing an indecent video purportedly showing child abuse said he sent it to his partner and others "for awareness".

Dido Massivi, 61, of Brent, is on trial at the Old Bailey along with his long-term partner Jennifer Hodge, and her sister, top-ranking Metropolitan Police officer Novlett Robyn Williams, who is accused of failing to report her sibling to police after allegedly receiving the 54-second clip in February last year.

Massivi, giving evidence from the witness box on Thursday morning, described how the video was sent to him by a colleague without asking for it.

But when he opened it, he saw it was "very bad".

Asked by defence counsel Lefi Tsiattalou why he sent it to Hodge, Massivi said: "It was about awareness. She (Hodge) said she would look at it.

"She said 'send it to my mobile', she was busy at the time doing coursework in the sitting room.

"She said she would look at it then she would try to speak to her sister."

The court heard how Massivi sent the video to another colleague, saying: "This man needs to be caught."

Asked by Anesta Weekes QC, defending Williams, why he did not take the video to police himself, Massivi replied: "It did not come to my mind."

The court was told Massivi sent the video to his partner on the evening of Friday, February 2, but that she looked at it the following day.

Massivi told the court Hodge said she was "going to see Robyn to speak to her about the video because she wanted to report it".

Hodge told the court she only opened the video the day after her partner sent it to her, and said she wanted it "taken down".

Giving evidence from the witness box on Thursday afternoon, she said: "It was disgusting. I threw my phone in the shock of it.

"I was livid, upset, shaking - in tears.

"My sister is a police officer, I wanted to find out about the platform it was on. I couldn't understand the nature of how it was allowed.

"I thought she (Williams) might know a little bit more than me, then it could probably get taken down."

She added: "I wanted to try and get this sort of thing off the platform that it was on."

The court previously heard Hodge and Williams met up on the Sunday.

Massivi and Hodge were arrested after another recipient of the video reported it to police.

Massivi, of Brent in north-west London, denies two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person having sex with a horse.

Hodge, 56, also of Brent, denies distributing an indecent image of a child.

Williams, 54, from south London, denies possessing an indecent image of a child in February 2018 and corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privilege. She denies seeing the video.

The trial was adjourned until Friday.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

