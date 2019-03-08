Search

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 10:08 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 23 September 2019

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

A 16-year-old boy remains in hospital with "non life threatening injuries" after being stabbed in Kilburn.

Forensic officers at the scene of a stabbing in Kilburn High Road after 16-year-old victim taken to hospital. Picture: David NathanForensic officers at the scene of a stabbing in Kilburn High Road after 16-year-old victim taken to hospital. Picture: David Nathan

Emergency services were called to Kilburn High Road at 7.10pm on Saturday following reports of a fight.

Police officers found a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries who was taken to hospital.

His condition has been deemed non-life threatening or changing, Scotland Yard said.

His next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene is in place while enquiries continue.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses who saw what happened or those who have information about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon but do not wish to speak to police officers can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Young people who have information about violence or knife crime can pass on information anonymously at fearless.org.

