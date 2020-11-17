Boy, 16, arrested in connection with stabbing Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Northwick Park
PUBLISHED: 16:02 17 November 2020
Archant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Northwick Park.
Jamalie Deacon Matthew was stabbed close to the underpass leading to Northwick Park Underground Station on November 12.
Emergency services were called at 3.50pm and found the 17-year-old with stab injuries.
Despite their best efforts, Jamalie was pronounced dead at 4.31pm
You may also want to watch:
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on November 16. He remains in custody at a north London police station.
Jamalie’s distraught family said: “The whole family is deeply saddened and utterly devastated about the passing of Jamalie.
“We all knew of his ambition to study Law, and coming to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded still feels so surreal.
The Met’s murder squad is investigating.
Anyone who has information, video or images call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101 quoting reference Cad 4735/12Nov.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.