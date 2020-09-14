Bomb sent to residential address in Cricklewood

A bomb was sent to an address in Cricklewood. Picture: Met Archant

Counter terrorism police have arrested a man after a bomb was sent to home in Cricklewood.

A man has been charged after a bomb was sent to a home in Cricklewood.

Police were called shortly after 9.10am on September 10, after a resident received a “suspicious package”.

Officers found a “small improvised explosive device” which they made safe.

The Met police teamed up with armed officers from Cambridge Constabulary to arrested a man in Cambridge on Saturday (September 12) at 9.15am.

Ovidijus Margelis, 26, of Cambridge was charged with seven offences yesterday (September 13).

These include three counts of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property, one count of fraud by false representation, possession of articles for use in fraud, possession of a false identity document, an one count of criminal property, contrary to sections 329(1) and 334 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He was remanded in custody to appear at West London Magistrates’ Court today.

Officers are currently searching two addresses in Cambridge.

Scotland Yard said there is “no risk to the local community”.

Enquiries are ongoing.