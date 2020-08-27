Search

Brent North MP welcomes widening of the inquiry after police officers took selfies of murdered sisters in Kingsbury

PUBLISHED: 13:03 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 27 August 2020

Barry Gardiner MP. Picture: Archant

Barry Gardiner MP. Picture: Archant

Archant

Barry Gardiner MP has welcomed the widening of an inquiry relating to inappropriate photos taken by police officers of two sisters murdered in Kingsbury.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met PoliceBibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Bibaa Henry,46, and Nicole Smallman, 27 were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park on June 7.

Two Met police officers from the North East Command were arrested after taking selfies of the sisters’ bodies and sharing them to a Whatsapp group.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has this week finished its investigation and has advised six additional officers from the same unit that they too are under investigation.

Other allegations unrelated to the Kingsbury case have also emerged.

The Brent North MP spoke to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick during a zoom call on August 6.

He told her that the officers must have assumed the photos would be positively received by the other members of the Whatsapp group and called for the inquiry to be widened to include all the police officers that had received the photos in the private messaging service.

The Labour MP said: “This was a depraved and sickening thing to do and I welcome the news that the inquiry is being widened to the other officers.

But it must go further. When I spoke with Dame Cressida Dick I pointed out that it was highly likely that the callous racism that had manifested itself here, might have resulted in prejudiced behaviour and unfair arrests in previous situations with these officers.

“There must now be a backwards look at these officers records to ensure that members of the public have not been subject to unsafe prosecutions.”

Two officers from the North East Command were arrested on June 11 on suspicion of misconduct in a public officer and suspended from duties.

Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed on June 17 of allegations that “non-official and inappropriate photographs” had been taken by police at the crime scene and the images shared on a closed WhatsApp group.

The IOPC has sent a report to the MPS which is currently being reviewed by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

The report is also being sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The sisters were reported missing after celebrating Bibaa’s birthday on June 5, and their bodies were found two days later minutes from the Valley Drive entrance on June 7.

Police later confirmed they had been stabbed to death by a stranger who was likely to have been injured in the attack.

Mum-of-one Bibaa, a social worker lived in Brent and Nicole, a freelance photographer lived in Harrow.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnet Grove, Blackheath has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon and is due in court next month to enter pleas.

