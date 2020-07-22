Search

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 13:48 22 July 2020

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby who was found dead by police officers.

Emergency services were called to Preston Road at 9.15am this morning (July 22) to reports of an injured infant.

A baby, believed to be less than a year old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman, no further details, has been arrested and remains in custody.

It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Cllr Michael Maurice, who represents Kenton and lives near Preston Road, said: “It’s absolutely terrible.”

North West Commander Roy Smith said it was a “horrific tragedy”: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those affected including the family and our first responders who rushed to the scene,” he said.

“Whilst I know the effects of this death will reverberate throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to investigate and, at this early stage, are not seeking any other person in connection with the death.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy – please contact us on 101 and quote CAD1977 of the 22nd July.”

Enquiries continue

