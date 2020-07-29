Search

Wembley mother to appear in court charged with murdering her five-month-old son

PUBLISHED: 10:22 29 July 2020

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A woman is to appear in court charged with murdering her five-month old baby son in Wembley.

Mariam Benzain, 31, is charged with the murder of her son Elias Biad in Preston Road.

Emergency services were called at 9.50am on July 22 to reports of an injured infant.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a baby boy, aged five months, was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

Benzain was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with murder.

A post mortem was carried out at St Thomas’ Hospital on July 27 and gave the preliminary cause of death as “an incised wound”.

Benzain appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on July 24 and at the Old Bailey on July 28.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at the same court on a date to be arranged, police said.

