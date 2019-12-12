Ayoub Majdouline: Wembley teen found guilty of Jaden Moodie's murder had been 'modern slavery victim' after his own father killed

Ayoub Majdouline (right) was found guilty of killing Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police Archant

The Wembley man found guilty of killing teenager Jaden Moodie on Wednesday at the Old Bailey was identified as a victim of modern slavery after his father was murdered, it can now be reported.

In his evidence, Ayoub Majdouline, 19, told how his Irish mother and Moroccan father had split up when he was young.

Majdouline was found guilty of the "cowardly and shocking" gang murder of 14-year-old Jaden, who was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death.

A drug dealer, Majdouline was one of five youths linked to the Mali Boys who drove around east London in a stolen Mercedes looking for members of the Beaumont Crew gang to attack.

When they came across Jaden Moodie, who was out dealing drugs on a scooter for the Beaumont Crew, they crashed into him and "butchered" him as he lay seriously hurt and defenceless on the ground.

CCTV footage was played in court of Jaden being catapulted over the car's bonnet then subjected to a frenzied attack on the evening of January 8.

Jaden suffered nine stab wounds and bled to death in the road as the attackers ran back to the car and sped off, the court heard.

His family said "yes" and appeared emotional in court as Majdouline was found guilty of murder and possession of a blade by a majority of 11 to one.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said: "14 seconds was all it took - Jaden did not stand a chance."

He told jurors the "cowardly" attack was part of a "shocking wave of gang crime" across London that attracted ever younger people.

He said: "It is hard to believe that anyone, least of all teenagers who have only just become adults, could attack another human being in the way that this defendant and his accomplices set upon Jaden.

"No-one who watched the CCTV of Jaden's attackers driving into him and then butchering him with their knives could fail to be disgusted by the injuries inflicted upon him."

Majdouline had admitted dealing drugs for the Mali Boys but denied being present during the fatal attack.

After a troubled up-bringing, the defendant, who had an Irish mother and Moroccan father, turned to county lines dealing "to survive", he said.

He had been caught with drugs and carrying knives, but despite serving time behind bars, went straight back to dealing.

The court was told he was identified by the National Crime Agency in 2018 as a victim of "modern slavery", amid concerns of exploitation by older youths.

It can now be reported that in January 2015, Majdouline's father Othamane, 48, was beaten with a hammer and stabbed at his flat in King's Cross, with another man.

Their killer, Paul O'Shea, then 37, had argued with the men after visiting Mr Majdouline to buy Class A drugs.

After attacking Mr Majdouline and his Portuguese friend Leandro Da Silva, 47, from Islington, he set fire to the property to destroy evidence.

In 2015, O'Shea, an Irishman originally from Portlaoise, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for the murders.

A jury deliberated for nine hours and 22 minutes for find Majdouline guilty.

The court heard efforts are continuing to identify the other attackers by their DNA.

It can now be reported that the trial coincided with another case at the Old Bailey involving the Mali Boys, which had been involved in long-running tit-for-tat violence.

Hamza Ul Haq, 21, Loic Nengese, 19, and a 16-year-old were found guilty of shooting dead Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, in March last year in Walthamstow, after mistaking him for a member of the Priory Court or Higham Hill gang.

Their trial had heard how Mali gang violence had escalated after one of their own, Elijah Dornelly, 17, was stabbed to death in Walthamstow High Street in May 2017.

The trials were briefly halted after a fight broke out in the Old Bailey cells between Majdouline and Ul Haq, leading to one dock officer being injured as he broke them up.

Judge Richard Marks QC adjourned sentencing of Majdouline until Wednesday December 18.

Additional reporting by the PA agency.