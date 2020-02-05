Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Queen's Park shooting

Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Queen's Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Bravington Road on January 29 to reports a person had been shot.

A 46-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries to his head.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, was arrested on Monday and charged the following day.

Following an appearance at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday he has been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on March 3.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on January 31.

He has been bailed to return on a date in late February.