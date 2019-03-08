Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar Archant

Armed motorbike riders allegedly threatened staff with a gun as they robbed a Tesco store in Kilburn.

Staff at the Tesco Express store at the corner of Willesden Lane and Torbay Road confirmed they were robbed at around midday today by two men.

Gerry Agar was walking from her home in Torbay Road when she saw police clustered around the store's entrance.

"I looked through the window and the shop assistant was just sobbing," she said.

"I asked people what happened and was told a motorbike climbed the pavement and crammed the door open. There were two chaps, one got off with a gun and held it to a poor girl's head and robbed Tesco.

"She only just started at the shop, she was absolutely in a mess." A Tesco spokesperson said: "We can't say if a gun was held to our colleague's head or not.

"An armed robbery took place. We are assisting police with their enquiries and making sure our colleague gets the support they need."