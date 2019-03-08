Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

PUBLISHED: 17:48 24 May 2019

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Archant

Armed motorbike riders allegedly threatened staff with a gun as they robbed a Tesco store in Kilburn.

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry AgarPolice outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Staff at the Tesco Express store at the corner of Willesden Lane and Torbay Road confirmed they were robbed at around midday today by two men.

Gerry Agar was walking from her home in Torbay Road when she saw police clustered around the store's entrance.

You may also want to watch:

"I looked through the window and the shop assistant was just sobbing," she said.

"I asked people what happened and was told a motorbike climbed the pavement and crammed the door open. There were two chaps, one got off with a gun and held it to a poor girl's head and robbed Tesco.

"She only just started at the shop, she was absolutely in a mess." A Tesco spokesperson said: "We can't say if a gun was held to our colleague's head or not.

"An armed robbery took place. We are assisting police with their enquiries and making sure our colleague gets the support they need."

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Willesden Junction’s Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Queen’s Park recovering in hospital with ‘non life-threatening’ injuries

London Air Ambulance crew called to stabbing in Queen's Park. Picture: @MPSBarnet

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Most Read

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Willesden Junction’s Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Queen’s Park recovering in hospital with ‘non life-threatening’ injuries

London Air Ambulance crew called to stabbing in Queen's Park. Picture: @MPSBarnet

Reformed Harlesden gangster now making millions the legal way pens a rags-to-riches memoir

PJ Murray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Overy wants Brondesbury to maintain momentum by beating Hornsey

The Brondesbury first XI face the camera (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Kilburn Cosmos’ pair Ono and Leonard to take to the turft at Twickenham in June

Kilburn Cosmos' Jasmin Ono (pic: Sportsbeat)

Wilson expects another close game for Bush against Finchley

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Willesden stabbing: Man to appear in court charged with attempted murder of a woman

The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists