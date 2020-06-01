Search

Armed police raid Kilburn High Road after man seen with a gun

PUBLISHED: 17:56 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 01 June 2020

Police talk to witnesses after man seen with a gun in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Police talk to witnesses after man seen with a gun in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Armed police descended on Kilburn after a man was seen brandishing a gun.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm today (June 1) to reports of a man with a firearm on Kilburn High Road.

A male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, Scotland Yard said.

Kilburn High Road was closed in both directions at the junction with Iverson Road.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 14:03hrs on Monday, 1 June, to Kilburn High Road to a report of a man with a firearm.

“Armed police attended.

“A man, no further details, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

