Police appeal following the attempted murder of a man gunned down in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 11:59 28 August 2020

Officers are looking to trace a white Toyota Auris like this image, cloned registration BW15 ZPD. Picture: Met Police

Officers are looking to trace a white Toyota Auris like this image, cloned registration BW15 ZPD. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have released an image of a car they believe was used in the attempted murder of a man in Harlesden.

Emergency services were called to Nicoll Road just after 7.45pm on April 17 following reports of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, aged 42, survived but has received life changing injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Police believe he was approached by a man, who is described as black and wearing glasses, who shot him numerous times before running off.

Officers are looking to trace a white Toyota Auris which was captured on CCTV arriving and leaving the scene at the time of the incident.

It has tinted windows at the front and back rear windows.

The car was using a cloned registration plate of BW15 ZPD.

Det Con Mathew Smith, from Specialist Crime North, leading the investigation, said: “The victim and his family have been deeply affected by this incident. This was a dangerous and callous attack that resulted in the deliberate discharge of a firearm within a residential area.

“The suspect is dangerous and must not be approached. It is imperative that the suspect is identified and arrested at the earliest opportunity. I’m looking to renew the press appeal in order to identify witnesses that previously may not have come forward.

“I would ask members of the public to check for any similar vehicles that have been parked for a period of time and that are not common to the area.

“I am asking the public to assist in solving this case and would ask them to carefully consider the image of the vehicle used by the suspect. The image shows the distinctive tinted windows to the front and rear doors. I am confident that someone will recognise this vehicle.

“The community play a vital part in the detection and prevention of crime and keeping London safe. I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch. Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote Operation Daltonfurnessa.

