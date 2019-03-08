Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 16:39 24 April 2019

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the murder of a young man in Harlesden to send dash cam footage or to phone them.

Emergency services were called to Harlesden High Street just after 9pm last night following reports of a stabbing.

Detectives believe that the suspects arrived in two cars before blocking traffic in order to carry out the attack.

Anyone on the Number 18 bus may have filmed the assault on a mobile phone and motorists captured the crime on a dash cam.

The 21-year-old victim fled into a bookmakers to seek help before paramedics arrived.

He was found suffering from stab wounds and taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at 2.47am this morning.

Next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will also be held soon.

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry.

Det Chf Insp Glen Lloyd, of the Met's murder squad, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this violent attack to come forward and contact the incident room.

We know that the suspects blocked the road; this would have held up a number of vehicles including a Route 18 bus. Were you on this bus at 9pm?”

He added: “I would ask that anyone who filmed the assault on a mobile phone or who may have captured it on a dash cam to call us.

“It is important that we build up a picture of what happened on the High Street last night.”

Seven men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon and attempted murder. They remain in custody.

A section 60 order has been put in place until 1.30am tomorrow covering Stonebridge, Harlesden, Welsh Harp, Tokyngton, Kensal Green, Dudden Hill and Preston Wards.

The order allows police to stop and search anyone whether or not they suspect the person of carrying a weapon.

Any witnesses to last night's attack or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101 quoting reference Cad 7897/23Apr,

Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people who either have information about violence or knife crime can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Carlton Tavern: Four years after Kilburn pub was illegal demolished there are signs it will not re-open this month

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Cricklewood doctor does U-turn on promise never to run the London Marathon again

Sageet Amlani, with his son Leo. Picture: Sageet Amlani

Most Read

Double stabbing in Brent: One man killed in Harlesden and another fighting for his life after Wembley attack

Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

A man was shot in Chalkhill Road. PIcture: Martin Francis

Carlton Tavern: Four years after Kilburn pub was illegal demolished there are signs it will not re-open this month

The Carlton Tavern, half new, half old, half finished. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Cricklewood doctor does U-turn on promise never to run the London Marathon again

Sageet Amlani, with his son Leo. Picture: Sageet Amlani

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Seamer Bamber wants to become first choice at Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Former Middlesex man John Emburey predicted a tight Ashes series at Lord’s tour

John Emburey hosting a tour (Pic: Run Communications)

Police appeal for any dash cam or phone footage after young man fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Fresh appeal after Kilburn father’s remains found in Northolt

Junior Nelson was last seen on August 17 2015
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists