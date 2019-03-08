Search

Wembley Super League: Ex-councillor's summer long youth football project celebrates finals day

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 September 2019

Textbook SA were triumphant in the u-15s tournament of the summer-long anti-crime football project. Picture: WSL/Zaffar van Kalwala

Archant

A summer-long football project designed to keep vulnerable young people in Brent off the streets finished with a spectacular finals day that saw more than 200 young people involved.

The Brent Schools FC team that won the u-13 competition at the Wembley Super League. Picture: WSL/Zaffar van KalwalaThe Brent Schools FC team that won the u-13 competition at the Wembley Super League. Picture: WSL/Zaffar van Kalwala

Working with the Wembley National Stadium Trust and coaches from across Brent, former Stonebridge councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala organised the project - the Wembley Super League - which was based at the Ark Elvin Academy. He told this newspaper: "By using the power of sport, we can help turn young people away from gangs and violence.

"It's these types of projects that will help deliver real change in Brent not closing youth centres or

talking about knife crime on chicken and chips boxes."

The winning team at under 15 level were Textbook SA, who beat Harrow Stars 2-1 in the final, while Brent Schools FC beat AFC Wembley in the under 13 competition.=

Ted Smith, 13, played in goal for Brent Schools. He said it was a "great feeling" to win and he had enjoyed the project because "many young people don't have anything to do over the summer".

A girls tournament will take place next spring.

