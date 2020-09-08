Shrine set up in memory of Anthony Adekola stabbed to death in Colindale

A shrine has been set up in memory of a 22-year-old man stabbed to death in Colindale.

Emergency services were called to Debden Close at around 11.05pm on Saturday (September 5).

Anthony Adekola was found suffering from stab injuries in Martlesham Walk.

On discovering the young man, police officers and paramedics immediately provided first aid but despite their efforts Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.45pm.

His grieving next of kin have been informed.

A special post-mortem examination is currently ongoing at Northwick Park Hospital, in Watford Road.

A murder investigation has been launched by the Met’s murder squad as there has been no arrests.

Chf Supt Roy Smith, from the North West BCU which covers Barnet as well as Brent, said: “This is another tragic and needless loss of a young life on the streets of London and my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“My officers responded immediately and did their very best to save this young man’s life – administering CPR and first aid at the scene.

“We will continue to use every tactic and every opportunity to bear down on violence and this will include the use of stop and search which, in the last few days alone, has removed deadly weapons from the streets of north west London.

“I would ask communities to support our officers as they do everything they can to stop another family suffering the pain of losing a loved one.

“Local safer neighbourhood officers will be out on patrol over the coming days, please do take a moment to talk to them if you have any information or concerns.”

Det Chf Insp Neil John said: “Another life has been tragically lost to knife crime, and our thoughts and sympathies are with Anthony’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“We continue to piece together the events of Saturday night and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious to please contact us.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference number 8540/05SEP.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.