£10,000 reward is offered to find killer of Billy McCullagh in Harlesden

A £10,000 reward is being issued for information leading to the conviction of the killer who gunned down a Harlesden man.

Billy McCullagh, 27, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest in Windrush Road just after 3am on July 16.

Officers believe Billy was in a street where a large group of people were outside commemorating the recent deaths of two other people but was not taking part in the event.

A fight broke out and shots were fired and Billy was then found with a fatal injury, Scotland Yard said.

Police said a metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate shortly after the shooting.

Officers believe it may be connected with the incident.

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation, but nobody has yet been charged with Billy’s murder.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder on July 16. They have been bailed to return to a date in October.

A third man, aged 33, was arrested in Harlesden on August 11 on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed to return to a date in September.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Islington on August 21 on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed to return to a date in September.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information it exclusively receives on the phone or online.

Det Chf Insp Simon Stancombe, said: “Billy’s family desperately need answers as to who was responsible for this attack. I believe there are people who know who the shooter was and I would urge them to do the right thing by contacting Crimestoppers.

“My team and I will not stop investigating this crime until we have arrested and prosecuted those responsible.”

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “It’s shocking to think that something like this could happen in the street as people had gathered to mourn the death of two other individuals.

“This level of violence is totally unacceptable and has left a family grieving over their loss.

“Those responsible do not deserve protection, which is why our charity, independent of the police, is keen to hear from people about what happened.

“We know that some people feel unable to speak directly to the authorities, which is why Crimestoppers is here to help.

“We promise, as we have done to millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information over the decades, that you will stay completely anonymous. No one will ever know you contacted us and you’ll be doing the right thing and could be helping Billy’s family see justice.”

Contact crimestoppers-uk.org or freephone 0800 555 111