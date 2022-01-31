‘A real shame’: Fruit and veg stall closes after 90 years

The shutters are pulled down on 90 years of history - Credit: William Mata

A beloved Cricklewood fruit and vegetable stall has brought down the shutters on 90 years of history after closing last week.

Family-run Wrights, which traded through four generations from an old-fashioned wooden cart, served its last customer on Friday.

Natalie Wright, who inherited the stall from her father Michael, had been continuing to trade outside the Post Office where Broadway meets Oaklands Road since his death in October 2020.

Natalie with father Michael Wright who died in October 2020. - Credit: Natalie Wright

She said: “We unfortunately have not been able to find anyone to take over provision of the top quality fruit and veg my father and grandfather were known for.

Natalie (left) with Michael and Carrie Wright - Credit: Natalie Wright

“It has been a sad day because we have been part of the community and become part of peoples’ lives. We have had customers for 55 years and it is a real shame we have had to shut.

Natalie and Carrie Wright - Credit: Natalie and Carrie Wright

“It has been overwhelming and quite touching [to hear the responses] since we put out the message that we were closing.”

Natalie’s grandfather Patrick took it over from his brother [her great uncle] when he returned from the Second World War. The business later passed down to Michael, who started work at 14, and then Natalie.

Younger family members Honey and Maisie Wright help out. - Credit: Natalie Wright

The stall traded outside the Crown pub for around 60 years before moving to its current location. It has traded on its own without the backing of a larger market.

“It wasn’t just a stall to us, it was part of our family,” said Natalie - whose niece had recently been doing shifts.

Stall founder Patrick Wright - Credit: Family submitted

“We have seen other families grow, kids being born, people getting married and it is lovely to have been part of their lives. We have had some really nice relationships.”

Michael Wright at the stall - Credit: Natalie Wright

Michael had three daughters and had all started families or entered other lines of work, leaving the stall without a natural successor.

Natalie Wright on the final day. - Credit: William Mata

All of the unsold produce will be donated to Ashford Place homeless charity. The cart itself will also be rehomed.

“It is definitely one of the longest serving stalls in the area,” said Natalie, “Although I am not 100 per cent sure if it is the longest.

Wrights outside the Crown - their former site. - Credit: Natalie Wright

“We just thank everyone for their support over the years.

“They’ve not just been customers but been our neighbours and our friends.”